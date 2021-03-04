INDIAN OCEAN (April 3, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), left, transits the Indian Ocean with the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 3, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 07:25
|Photo ID:
|6585513
|VIRIN:
|210403-N-HI500-1020
|Resolution:
|3417x2441
|Size:
|863.33 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
