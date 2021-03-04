USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

INDIAN OCEAN (April 3, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), left, transits the Indian Ocean with the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 3, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

