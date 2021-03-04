Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

    INDIAN OCEAN

    04.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    INDIAN OCEAN (April 3, 2021) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), front, transits the Indian Ocean with the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), center, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 3, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    7th Fleet
    USS Bunker HIll
    CG 52
    TRCSG
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group

