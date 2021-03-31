Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW proclaims April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 2 of 2]

    100th ARW proclaims April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Troy Pananon, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, signs a proclamation designating April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 31, 2021. Protecting Airmen against sexual assault contributes to a ready force capable of executing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

