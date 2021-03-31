100th ARW proclaims April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

U.S. Air Force Col. Troy Pananon, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, signs a proclamation designating April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 31, 2021. Protecting Airmen against sexual assault contributes to a ready force capable of executing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)
