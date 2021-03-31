U.S. Air Force Col. Troy Pananon, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, cuts a ribbon to celebrate the proclamation of April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 31, 2021. Airmen are empowered to intervene when they encounter conduct that could lead to sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 07:20
|Photo ID:
|6585511
|VIRIN:
|210331-F-PZ401-1017
|Resolution:
|7652x5102
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW proclaims April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS
