IFO Award Ceremony Diego Garcia (April 2021)

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 6, 2021) – Lt. Cmdr. Joelson Rollan, U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia’s installation financial officer, speaks to his team during his award ceremony onboard NSF Diego Garcia April 6, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique/released).

