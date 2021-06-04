IFO Award Ceremony Diego Garcia (April 2021)

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 6, 2021) – Lt. Cmdr. Joelson Rollan, the installation financial officer onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal from Capt. R. Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, during his award ceremony April 6, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique/released).
