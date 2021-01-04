Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Singapore Military Community Declares April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    Singapore Military Community Declares April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    SINGAPORE

    04.01.2021

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (April 1, 2021) – Navy Rear Adm. Joey Tynch, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, signs the proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, along with U.S. military leaders and community leaders in the Singapore Area Coordinator conference room. (U.S. Navy photo by Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific Public Affairs)

    TAGS

    Sexual Assault Awareness
    CTF 73
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    Singapore Area Coordinator

