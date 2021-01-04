Singapore Military Community Declares April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

SINGAPORE (April 1, 2021) – Ann Wilson, Singapore Area Coordinator sexual assault response coordinator, and Navy Rear Adm. Joey Tynch, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, hold the proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, along with U.S. military leaders and community leaders in the Singapore Area Coordinator conference room. (U.S. Navy photo by Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific Public Affairs)
