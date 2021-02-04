Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Fallon Detachment 2021 [Image 10 of 13]

    NAS Fallon Detachment 2021

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    210402-N-PH222-1367 Fallon, Nev. (April 02, 2021)



    Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 4, participate in a live fire training exercise hosted by Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center at Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon. Air Wing Fallon is part of the predeployment training cycle for Navy's carrier air wings. HSC-4, along with VFA-2, VFA-192, VFA-113, VFA-147, VAQ-136, VAW-113, and HSM-78 comprise CVW-2 and are detached to NAS Fallon in order to sharpen their warfighting readiness through a rigorous 5-week curriculum. The training conducted during Air Wing Fallon drives air wing integration and ensures that all CVW-2 squadrons are ready to conduct the full range of military operations when they deploy later this year. HSC 4 provides vertical lift search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, special operations forces support, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 00:43
    Photo ID: 6585379
    VIRIN: 210402-N-PH222-1367
    Resolution: 5416x3046
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Fallon Detachment 2021 [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

