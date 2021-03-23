Soldiers from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division work together to overcome an obstacle at the Leader Reaction Course (LRC) on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Mar. 22-26, 2021 during the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade's People First Week. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 21:01
|Photo ID:
|6585234
|VIRIN:
|210323-A-XP872-522
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Leaders Reaction Course [Image 72 of 72], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT