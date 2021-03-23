Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders Reaction Course [Image 71 of 72]

    Leaders Reaction Course

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division work together to overcome an obstacle at the Leader Reaction Course (LRC) on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Mar. 22-26, 2021 during the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade's People First Week. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 21:01
    Photo ID: 6585233
    VIRIN: 210323-A-XP872-481
    Resolution: 6151x4101
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaders Reaction Course [Image 72 of 72], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leaders Reaction Course
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Readiness Week
    People First
    Our Army Ohana

