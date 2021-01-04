IMC Marines learn to conduct day, night patrols

A U.S. Marine with Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - West, helps move gear before conducting night patrols during a patrol practical application session as part of the tenth week of the Infantry Marine Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Mar. 31, 2021. IMC is a 14-week pilot course designed to create better trained and more lethal entry-level infantry Marines prepared for near-peer conflicts. The course uses a redesigned learning model for students intended to develop their capabilities for independent and adaptive thought and action. The program of instruction for IMC has been in development for a year and follows guidance from the 2019 Commandant's Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jeremy Laboy)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 19:12
|Photo ID:
|6585121
|VIRIN:
|210401-M-CK339-0050
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|7.84 MB
|Location:
|OCEANSIDE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
