    IMC Marines learn to conduct day, night patrols

    IMC Marines learn to conduct day, night patrols

    OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jeremy Laboy 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Pvt. Zacary Runyon, a student with Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - West, prepares his gear for a night patrol during a patrol practical application session as part of the tenth week of the Infantry Marine Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 1, 2021. IMC is a 14-week pilot course designed to create better trained and more lethal entry-level infantry Marines prepared for near-peer conflicts. The course uses a redesigned learning model for students intended to develop their capabilities for independent and adaptive thought and action. The program of instruction for IMC has been in development for a year and follows guidance from the 2019 Commandant's Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jeremy Laboy)

