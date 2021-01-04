IMC Marines learn to conduct day, night patrols

U.S. Marine Pvt. Zacary Runyon, a student with Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - West, prepares his gear for a night patrol during a patrol practical application session as part of the tenth week of the Infantry Marine Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 1, 2021. IMC is a 14-week pilot course designed to create better trained and more lethal entry-level infantry Marines prepared for near-peer conflicts. The course uses a redesigned learning model for students intended to develop their capabilities for independent and adaptive thought and action. The program of instruction for IMC has been in development for a year and follows guidance from the 2019 Commandant's Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jeremy Laboy)

