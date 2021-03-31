Airman Stephany Rayas-Calderon, 412th Comptroller Squadron, takes a "selfie" with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., during his visit to Edwards Air Force Base, California, March 31. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
This work, Air Force Chief of Staff visits Edwards AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Chief of Staff visits Edwards AFB
