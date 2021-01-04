Mrs. Sharene Brown, wife of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., rides a Spin scooter at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 1. The scooters are the first off-grid, solar-powered scooter share program in the DoD and was the result of the base's SparkED Innovation program. (Air Force photo by Joshua Miller)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 14:01
|Photo ID:
|6584636
|VIRIN:
|210401-F-NW938-1191
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|9.84 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Chief of Staff visits Edwards AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Joshua Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Chief of Staff visits Edwards AFB
