Air Force Chief of Staff visits Edwards AFB

Mrs. Sharene Brown, wife of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., rides a Spin scooter at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 1. The scooters are the first off-grid, solar-powered scooter share program in the DoD and was the result of the base's SparkED Innovation program. (Air Force photo by Joshua Miller)

