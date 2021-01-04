Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Chief of Staff visits Edwards AFB [Image 6 of 6]

    Air Force Chief of Staff visits Edwards AFB

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Joshua Miller 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Mrs. Sharene Brown, wife of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., rides a Spin scooter at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 1. The scooters are the first off-grid, solar-powered scooter share program in the DoD and was the result of the base's SparkED Innovation program. (Air Force photo by Joshua Miller)

    TAGS

    Air Force Chief of Staff
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    Gen. Charles Q. Brown

