Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Junior Sailor of the Quarter: Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Kendra Gilliam [Image 2 of 3]

    Junior Sailor of the Quarter: Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Kendra Gilliam

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Mar. 31, 2021) A portrait of Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Kendra Gilliam from Raleigh, North Carolina, recognized as Naval Station Great Lakes’ Junior Sailor of the Quarter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 13:54
    Photo ID: 6584622
    VIRIN: 210331-N-GY005-1002
    Resolution: 2237x3132
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: RALEIGH, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Junior Sailor of the Quarter: Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Kendra Gilliam [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bluejacket of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Christopher Caldwell
    Junior Sailor of the Quarter: Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Kendra Gilliam
    Sailor of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 1st Class Douglass Hawkins

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Junior Sailor of the Quarter: Gunner&rsquo;s Mate 2nd Class Kendra Gilliam

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailor of the Quarter
    Portrait
    Great Lakes
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT