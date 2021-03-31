Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 04.05.2021 13:54 Photo ID: 6584622 VIRIN: 210331-N-GY005-1002 Resolution: 2237x3132 Size: 2.15 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Hometown: RALEIGH, NC, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Junior Sailor of the Quarter: Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Kendra Gilliam [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.