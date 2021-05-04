Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bluejacket of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Christopher Caldwell [Image 1 of 3]

    Bluejacket of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Christopher Caldwell

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Apr. 5, 2021) A portrait of Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Christopher Caldwell from Missoula, Montana, recognized as Naval Station Great Lakes’ Bluejacket of the Quarter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bluejacket of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Christopher Caldwell [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sailor of the Quarter
    Portrait
    Great Lakes
    US Navy

