GREAT LAKES, Il. (Apr. 5, 2021) A portrait of Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Christopher Caldwell from Missoula, Montana, recognized as Naval Station Great Lakes’ Bluejacket of the Quarter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 13:54
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Hometown:
|MISSOULA, MT, US
This work, Bluejacket of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Christopher Caldwell [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
