SASEBO, Japan (April 1, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Command Master Chief Rudy Johnson speaks during a ceremony onboard CFAS April 1, 2021. The Chief’s Mess conducted colors and held a ceremony in celebration of the 128th birthday of the U.S. Navy’s Chief Petty Officers (E7-E9) who are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills and strong leadership ability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 03:12
|Photo ID:
|6584199
|VIRIN:
|210401-N-CA060-0030
|Resolution:
|5146x3676
|Size:
|956.86 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief's Mess Birthday on CFAS [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
