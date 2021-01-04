Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chief's Mess Birthday on CFAS [Image 2 of 2]

    Chief's Mess Birthday on CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (April 1, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Command Master Chief Rudy Johnson speaks during a ceremony onboard CFAS April 1, 2021. The Chief’s Mess conducted colors and held a ceremony in celebration of the 128th birthday of the U.S. Navy’s Chief Petty Officers (E7-E9) who are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills and strong leadership ability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 03:12
    Photo ID: 6584199
    VIRIN: 210401-N-CA060-0030
    Resolution: 5146x3676
    Size: 956.86 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief's Mess Birthday on CFAS [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief's Mess Birthday on CFAS
    Chief's Mess Birthday on CFAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Birthday
    CFAS
    Chief's Mess

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT