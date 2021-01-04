Chief's Mess Birthday on CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (April 1, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Chief’s Mess conducts morning colors onboard CFAS April 1, 2021. The mess conducted colors and held a ceremony in celebration of the 128th birthday of the U.S. Navy’s Chief Petty Officers (E7-E9) who are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills and strong leadership ability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

