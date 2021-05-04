Col. Matthew W. Dalton speaks to 38th ADA Soldiers on Combatting Corrosives

Col. Matthew W. Dalton, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, speaks to members of the brigade on the importance of combatting corrosives and treating each other with dignity and respect during the Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month Proclamation signing ceremony at Sagami General Depot, Japan April 5, 2021. The 38th ADA implemented several creative series across various media platforms to communicate the importance of building the Army Team through character, trust, and resilience in a geographically-dispersed brigade.

