    Col. Matthew W. Dalton speaks to 38th ADA Soldiers on Combatting Corrosives [Image 2 of 2]

    Col. Matthew W. Dalton speaks to 38th ADA Soldiers on Combatting Corrosives

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Col. Matthew W. Dalton, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, speaks to members of the brigade on the importance of combatting corrosives and treating each other with dignity and respect during the Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month Proclamation signing ceremony at Sagami General Depot, Japan April 5, 2021. The 38th ADA implemented several creative series across various media platforms to communicate the importance of building the Army Team through character, trust, and resilience in a geographically-dispersed brigade.

    This work, Col. Matthew W. Dalton speaks to 38th ADA Soldiers on Combatting Corrosives [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Values
    SAAPM
    Army Team
    Col. Matthew W. Dalton
    Combatting Corrosives

