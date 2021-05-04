Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combatting the Corrosives: 38th ADA's Creative Approach [Image 1 of 2]

    Combatting the Corrosives: 38th ADA's Creative Approach

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain and host of 'Chaplain's Neighborhood' resiliency talk videos, visits Kamakura, Japan to speak on enhancing resilience and preventing suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnston is the author of Combatting the Corrosives: 38th ADA'S Creative Approach.

    Col. Matthew W. Dalton speaks to 38th ADA Soldiers on Combatting Corrosives

    Suicide Prevention
    Extremism
    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston
    Combatting Corrosives

