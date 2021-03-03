U.S. Special Operations Forces retrieve the universal static line after jumpers exit the C-13J Super Hercules aircraft near Stuttgart, Germany on March 3, 2021. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) conduct static line and freefall airborne operations to maintain proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 04.05.2021 01:56 Photo ID: 6584172 VIRIN: 210303-A-JE279-0424 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 28.93 MB Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Paratroopers train for the fight [Image 8 of 8], by Reynaldo Ramon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.