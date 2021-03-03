U.S. Special Operations Forces retrieve the universal static line after jumpers exit the C-13J Super Hercules aircraft near Stuttgart, Germany on March 3, 2021. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) conduct static line and freefall airborne operations to maintain proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 01:56
|Photo ID:
|6584172
|VIRIN:
|210303-A-JE279-0424
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|28.93 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paratroopers train for the fight [Image 8 of 8], by Reynaldo Ramon, identified by DVIDS
