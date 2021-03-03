Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Paratroopers train for the fight [Image 8 of 8]

    Paratroopers train for the fight

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Reynaldo Ramon 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Special Operations Forces exit out of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft near Stuttgart, Germany on March 3, 2021. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) conduct static line and freefall airborne operations to maintain proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 01:56
    Photo ID: 6584175
    VIRIN: 210303-A-JE279-0516
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 30.65 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratroopers train for the fight [Image 8 of 8], by Reynaldo Ramon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Paratroopers train for the fight
    Paratroopers train for the fight
    Paratroopers train for the fight
    Paratroopers train for the fight
    Paratroopers train for the fight
    Paratroopers train for the fight
    Paratroopers train for the fight
    Paratroopers train for the fight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    SOCEUR
    Stuttgart
    Special Operations Command Europe
    ArmyStrong
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT