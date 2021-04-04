USS John S. McCain Easter Sunday religious services

Cmdr. Lynn Christensen, from Dubois, Wyo., provides religious services on Easter Sunday to Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

