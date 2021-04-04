Cmdr. Lynn Christensen, from Dubois, Wyo., provides religious services on Easter Sunday to Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2021 22:57
|Photo ID:
|6584101
|VIRIN:
|210404-N-HI376-1027
|Resolution:
|3534x4948
|Size:
|778.02 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|DUBOIS, WY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John S. McCain Easter Sunday religious services [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
