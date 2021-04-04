Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS John S. McCain Easter Sunday religious services [Image 2 of 2]

    USS John S. McCain Easter Sunday religious services

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Cmdr. Lynn Christensen, from Dubois, Wyo., provides religious services on Easter Sunday to Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2021
    Date Posted: 04.04.2021 22:57
    Photo ID: 6584101
    VIRIN: 210404-N-HI376-1027
    Resolution: 3534x4948
    Size: 778.02 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: DUBOIS, WY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John S. McCain Easter Sunday religious services [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John S. McCain Easter Sunday religious services
    USS John S. McCain Easter Sunday religious services

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT