    Commander, 7th Fleet Visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 3 of 5]

    Commander, 7th Fleet Visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    JAPAN

    04.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Bill Merz, center-right, commander of 7th Fleet, participates in a tour of MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Apr. 1, 2021 meeting with the "Tigertails" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 who are a part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5. The purpose of the visit was to focus on engaging with the forward deployed naval forces that support the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Ruben Rodriguez)

    This work, Commander, 7th Fleet Visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

