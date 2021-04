Commander, 7th Fleet Visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Bill Merz, left, commander of 7th Fleet, participates in a tour of MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Apr. 1, 2021. Leadership made visits with squadrons that make up Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, including the "Tigertails" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 and the "Shadowhawks" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, as well as other tenant commands. The purpose of the visit was to focus on engaging with the forward deployed naval forces that support the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Ruben Rodriguez)

