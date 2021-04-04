Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1CD Chaplain offers Easter Sunday Mass to Foreign Troops on Fort Hood

    1CD Chaplain offers Easter Sunday Mass to Foreign Troops on Fort Hood

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh Martinez 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Chaplain (Capt.) Raymond Akeriwe, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, offered Catholic Easter Sunday Mass for the French Army Soldiers on Fort Hood, March 4, 2021. Father Akeriwe said, "It was my absolute joy" to give the Eucharist Celebration for the French Soldiers stationed here for the duration of WarFighter 21-4. He delivered the Mass in French stating afterward he understands the importance to pray in your own language when you're in another country. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

    This work, 1CD Chaplain offers Easter Sunday Mass to Foreign Troops on Fort Hood [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Ashleigh Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

