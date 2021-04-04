1CD Chaplain offers Easter Sunday Mass to Foreign Troops on Fort Hood

Chaplain (Capt.) Raymond Akeriwe, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, offered Catholic Easter Sunday Mass for the French Army Soldiers on Fort Hood, March 4, 2021. Father Akeriwe said, "It was my absolute joy" to give the Eucharist Celebration for the French Soldiers stationed here for the duration of WarFighter 21-4. He delivered the Mass in French stating afterward he understands the importance to pray in your own language when you're in another country. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

