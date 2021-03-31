3/1 0331 DAY

A U.S. Marine with 3rd battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) spots targets for snipers while training in Kuwait, Mar. 31, 2021. Throughout their deployment, the Marines of the SPMAGTF-CR-CC have been continuing to refine their individual and unit combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Yost)
