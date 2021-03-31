Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3/1 0331 DAY

    KUWAIT

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Yost 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    A U.S. Marine with 3rd battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) fires M240B medium machine gun while training in Kuwait, Mar. 31, 2021. Throughout their deployment, the Marines of the SPMAGTF-CR-CC have been continuing to refine their individual and unit combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Yost)

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    MARCENT
    USMC
    USCENTCOM
    Response
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marines
    21.1
    Crisis Response
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC
    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve

