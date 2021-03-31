Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines familiarize themselves with the desert environment

    MARINE AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Elias Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Justin T. Gowan, a crew chief with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 366, observes the exterior of a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter while flying over Marine Air-Ground Combat Center, California, March 31, 2021. HMH-366 and other squadrons assigned to Marine Air Group (MAG) 29 are training to integrate with and support various Marine ground units as part of Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 3-21. SLTE is a series of exercises designed to prepare Marines for operations around the globe by increasing their ability to operate and conduct offensive and defensive combat operations. MAG-29 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.03.2021 15:38
    Photo ID: 6583668
    VIRIN: 210331-M-IC059-1575
    Resolution: 4150x2767
    Size: 7.41 MB
    Location: MARINE AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines familiarize themselves with the desert environment [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Elias Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

