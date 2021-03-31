U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 366 fly two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters over Marine Air-Ground Combat Center, California, March 31, 2021. HMH-366 and other squadrons assigned to Marine Air Group (MAG) 29 are training to integrate with and support various Marine ground units as part of Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 3-21. SLTE is a series of exercises designed to prepare Marines for operations around the globe by increasing their ability to operate and conduct offensive and defensive combat operations. MAG-29 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2021 15:36
|Photo ID:
|6583664
|VIRIN:
|210331-M-IC059-1397
|Resolution:
|1960x1307
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|MARINE AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines familiarize themselves with the desert environment [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Elias Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
