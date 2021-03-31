Marines familiarize themselves with the desert environment

U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 366 fly two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters over Marine Air-Ground Combat Center, California, March 31, 2021. HMH-366 and other squadrons assigned to Marine Air Group (MAG) 29 are training to integrate with and support various Marine ground units as part of Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 3-21. SLTE is a series of exercises designed to prepare Marines for operations around the globe by increasing their ability to operate and conduct offensive and defensive combat operations. MAG-29 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III)

Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Location: MARINE AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, CA, US