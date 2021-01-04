210401-N-CJ510-0191 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 1, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) prepare to refuel during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo ship USNS William McClean (T-AKE 12), April 1, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)
|04.01.2021
|04.03.2021 04:48
|6583473
|210401-N-CJ510-0191
|6529x4353
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|4
|0
This work, RAS [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
