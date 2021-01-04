210401-N-CJ510-0154 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 1, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Andrew Rowe, left, shoots line to the dry cargo ship USNS William McClean (T-AKE 12), during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 1, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

