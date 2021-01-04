Naval Medical Forces Pacific Chiefs Celebrate 128 Years of Leadership

Naval Medical Forces Pacific's chief petty officers gathered to celebrate their 128th birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony at regional headquarters, April 1. Since their official establishment in 1893, chief petty officers in the U.S. Navy have been recognized for their technical expertise, leadership abilities, and advocates for their Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)

