    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Chiefs Celebrate 128 Years of Leadership [Image 5 of 5]

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Chiefs Celebrate 128 Years of Leadership

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Regena Kowitz 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific's chief petty officers gathered to celebrate their 128th birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony at regional headquarters, April 1. Since their official establishment in 1893, chief petty officers in the U.S. Navy have been recognized for their technical expertise, leadership abilities, and advocates for their Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 16:11
    Photo ID: 6583241
    VIRIN: 210401-N-UJ980-0002
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Chiefs Celebrate 128 Years of Leadership [Image 5 of 5], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    chief petty officer
    chief
    Navy Medicine
    Navy
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

