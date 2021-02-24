SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Schriever Air Force Base volunteers hand out Easter eggs to Airmen and Guardians as they enter base, April 2, 2021. The event was hosted by the Peterson-Schriever Space Team for Airmen Resilience, a private organization created to take care of Airmen and Guardians. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 15:24 Photo ID: 6583095 VIRIN: 210402-F-MC941-0014 Resolution: 2365x1541 Size: 313.48 KB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shriever leadership hand out Easter eggs [Image 3 of 3], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.