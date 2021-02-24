Shriever leadership hand out Easter eggs

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Schriever Air Force Base volunteers hand out Easter eggs to Airmen and Guardians as they enter base, April 2, 2021. The event was hosted by the Peterson-Schriever Space Team for Airmen Resilience, a private organization created to take care of Airmen and Guardians. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)
