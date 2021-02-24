SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Schriever Air Force Base Chaplain (Capt.) Ronald Lawrence Jr., hands out Easter eggs to Airmen and Guardians as they arrive at Enoch Gate, April 2, 2021. The chapel ministry team is committed to serving the spiritual readiness of the Peterson-Schriever Garrison community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 15:24
|Photo ID:
|6583093
|VIRIN:
|210402-F-MC941-0006
|Resolution:
|2492x1664
|Size:
|373.89 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shriever leadership hand out Easter eggs [Image 3 of 3], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
