Shriever leadership hand out Easter eggs

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Schriever Air Force Base Chaplain (Capt.) Ronald Lawrence Jr., hands out Easter eggs to Airmen and Guardians as they arrive at Enoch Gate, April 2, 2021. The chapel ministry team is committed to serving the spiritual readiness of the Peterson-Schriever Garrison community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

