Army Reserve mobilization concept put to test

Soldiers from the Army Reserve’s 38th Regional Support Group, along with Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst’s 174th Infantry Brigade and Army Support Activity-Fort Dix, participate in MOBEX’21 to test the base’s viability as a Mobilization Force Generation Installation. As part of the MFGI concept, Army Reserve and National Guard units are task organized to establish the Mobilization Support Force in order to provide administrative and logistics support during mobilization activities required for mobilizing units. The MFGI concept is another way in which the Army Reserve is remaining ready today while shaping tomorrow. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD PAO)

