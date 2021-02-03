Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Reserve mobilization concept put to test [Image 2 of 5]

    Army Reserve mobilization concept put to test

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano 

    99th Readiness Division

    Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Jaynes of 1st Battalion, 314th Infantry Regiment, 174th Infantry Brigade, participates in MOBEX’21 to test Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst’s viability as a Mobilization Force Generation Installation. The Army Reserve’s 38th Regional Support Group, along with the base’s 174th Infantry Brigade and Army Support Activity-Fort Dix, trained for a possible MFGI activation during MOBEX’21. As part of the MFGI concept, Army Reserve and National Guard units are task organized to establish the Mobilization Support Force in order to provide administrative and logistics support during mobilization activities required for mobilizing units. The MFGI concept is another way in which the Army Reserve is remaining ready today while shaping tomorrow. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 14:58
    Photo ID: 6583079
    VIRIN: 210302-A-FZ134-009
    Resolution: 756x1000
    Size: 514.31 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve mobilization concept put to test [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Salvatore Ottaviano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve mobilization concept put to test
    Army Reserve mobilization concept put to test
    Army Reserve mobilization concept put to test
    Army Reserve mobilization concept put to test
    Army Reserve mobilization concept put to test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve mobilization concept put to test

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    brigadier general
    Army Support Activity
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    NJ
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    174th Infantry Brigade
    JBMDL
    38th RSG
    38th Regional Support Group
    Mobilization Force Generation Installation
    MFGI
    99th Readiness Division
    99th DIV(R)
    2021
    99thRD
    Barry Edberg
    Brig. Gen. Barry Edberg
    MOBEX’21
    Mobilization Support Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT