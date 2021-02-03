Army Reserve mobilization concept put to test

Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Jaynes of 1st Battalion, 314th Infantry Regiment, 174th Infantry Brigade, participates in MOBEX’21 to test Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst’s viability as a Mobilization Force Generation Installation. The Army Reserve’s 38th Regional Support Group, along with the base’s 174th Infantry Brigade and Army Support Activity-Fort Dix, trained for a possible MFGI activation during MOBEX’21. As part of the MFGI concept, Army Reserve and National Guard units are task organized to establish the Mobilization Support Force in order to provide administrative and logistics support during mobilization activities required for mobilizing units. The MFGI concept is another way in which the Army Reserve is remaining ready today while shaping tomorrow. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD PAO)

