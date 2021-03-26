Members of a black leadership panel discuss the racial disparity review at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 26, 2021. The panel consisted of six leadership members— two officers, three enlisted and one civilian (retired Chief Master Sergeant). (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam K. Springs)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 11:00
|Photo ID:
|6582733
|VIRIN:
|210326-F-DN449-1092
|Resolution:
|5248x3492
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRAFB holds black leadership panel [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Mariam Springs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRAFB holds black leadership panel
LEAVE A COMMENT