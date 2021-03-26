Members of a black leadership panel discuss the racial disparity review at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 26, 2021. The panel consisted of six leadership members— two officers, three enlisted and one civilian (retired Chief Master Sergeant). (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam K. Springs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 11:00 Photo ID: 6582733 VIRIN: 210326-F-DN449-1092 Resolution: 5248x3492 Size: 2.25 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRAFB holds black leadership panel [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Mariam Springs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.