    LRAFB holds black leadership panel

    LRAFB holds black leadership panel

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam Springs 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of a black leadership panel discuss the racial disparity review at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 26, 2021. The panel consisted of six leadership members— two officers, three enlisted and one civilian (retired Chief Master Sergeant). (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam K. Springs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 11:00
    VIRIN: 210326-F-DN449-1092
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    diversity and inclusion
    black leadership panel

