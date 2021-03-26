LRAFB holds black leadership panel

Staff Sgt. Taylesha McGee, 314th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron NCO in charge of scheduling, gives opening remarks during a black leadership panel at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 26, 2021. LRAFB held a black leadership panel as an effort to increase discussions on diversity and inclusion, and to discuss the Independent Racial Disparity Review report released in December 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam K. Springs)
