Airmen from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base assess what needs to be fixed on the miniature train at Herman Park in Goldsboro, North Carolina, March 26, 2021. The train is slated to be up and running April 3, 2021, for kids to ride again. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Jordan Colvin)

Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US This work, All aboard! SJAFB Airmen repair local train, by Amn Jordan Colvin