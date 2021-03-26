All aboard! SJAFB Airmen repair local train

Two Airmen from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base replace ties on the railroad track at Herman Park in Goldsboro, North Carolina, March 26, 2021. Rotten, old, and disfigured wood railroad ties were replaced in order for the train to fully operate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Jordan Colvin)

