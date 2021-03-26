Two Airmen from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base replace ties on the railroad track at Herman Park in Goldsboro, North Carolina, March 26, 2021. Rotten, old, and disfigured wood railroad ties were replaced in order for the train to fully operate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Jordan Colvin)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 10:46
|Photo ID:
|6582695
|VIRIN:
|210326-F-FJ742-1337
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|11.69 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, All aboard! SJAFB Airmen repair local train [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
All aboard! SJAFB Airmen repair local train
