LRMC lab officer named Ramstein’s top Company-Grade Officer

U.S. Air Force Capt. Mary Storey, chief, Core Laboratory, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, inspects a laboratory technician's work at LRMC, March 21. Storey, a native of Indian Heights, Indiana, was recognized as the 86th Airlift Wing's Company Grade Officer of the Year, for her contributions to Joint-Service efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 as part of LRMC. Assigned to U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, the 86th AW is the parent organization of seven groups and 30 squadrons across four military installations in Germany, Spain, Belgium and Portugal.

