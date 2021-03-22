Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LRMC lab officer named Ramstein’s top Company-Grade Officer [Image 2 of 2]

    LRMC lab officer named Ramstein’s top Company-Grade Officer

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Mary Storey, chief, Core Laboratory, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, inspects a laboratory technician's work at LRMC, March 21. Storey, a native of Indian Heights, Indiana, was recognized as the 86th Airlift Wing's Company Grade Officer of the Year, for her contributions to Joint-Service efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 as part of LRMC. Assigned to U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, the 86th AW is the parent organization of seven groups and 30 squadrons across four military installations in Germany, Spain, Belgium and Portugal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 06:48
    Photo ID: 6582339
    VIRIN: 210325-A-EK666-0006
    Resolution: 5192x3709
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Hometown: INDIAN HEIGHTS, IN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRMC lab officer named Ramstein’s top Company-Grade Officer [Image 2 of 2], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRMC lab officer named Ramstein’s top Company-Grade Officer
    LRMC lab officer named Ramstein’s top Company-Grade Officer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRMC lab officer named Ramstein&rsquo;s top Company-Grade Officer

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC
    Company Grade Officer
    Target_news_Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT