U.S. Air Force Capt. Mary Storey, chief, Core Laboratory, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, holds the 86th Airlift Wing's Company Grade Officer of the Year award, which she earned in recognition of her accomplishments over 2020. Storey, a native of Indian Heights, Indiana, was recognized for her contributions to Joint-Service efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 as part of LRMC. Assigned to U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, the 86th AW is the parent organization of seven groups and 30 squadrons across four military installations in Germany, Spain, Belgium and Portugal.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 06:48 Photo ID: 6582338 VIRIN: 210325-A-EK666-0005 Resolution: 4540x3243 Size: 2.6 MB Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE Hometown: INDIAN HEIGHTS, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRMC lab officer named Ramstein’s top Company-Grade Officer [Image 2 of 2], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.