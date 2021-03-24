Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firepower Training: 2-32 FAR prepares for Table XV [Image 2 of 5]

    Firepower Training: 2-32 FAR prepares for Table XV

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Pvt. Koby Smith, cannon crewmember, from A Battery “Automatic”, 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment “Proud Americans,” 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), right, gives Staff Sgt. Sean Schuart, section chief, 2-32 FAR, 1BCT, left, a M119A3 105mm round during a fire mission at a firing point March 24 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Table XII tested and certified platoons within the regiment in order to prepare the units for Table XV when the artillerymen will train and conduct indirect fire operations at the battery level. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 22:14
    Photo ID: 6580760
    VIRIN: 210324-A-UV586-824
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    101st
    Proud Americans
    Bastogne
    Readiness
    Artillery

