Firepower Training: 2-32 FAR prepares for Table XV

U.S. Army Sgt. Manuel Gallegos, cannon crewmember, from A Battery “Automatic”, 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment “Proud Americans,” 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), left, and Spc. Christian Rivera, cannon crewmember, 2-32 FAR, 1BCT, right, firing the M119A3 Howitzer during Table XII operations March 24 at a firing point on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Table XII tested and certified platoons within the regiment in order to prepare the units for Table XV when the artillerymen will train and conduct indirect fire operations at the battery level. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright

