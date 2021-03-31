‘1 Geronimo’ paratroopers conduct forced-entry ops JBER

Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, descend over Malemute Drop Zone after jumping from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during a simulated forced-entry parachute assault at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 31, 2021. Airmen from the 374th Airlift Wing out of Yokota Air Base, Japan, provided air assets for the training operation. The Soldiers are part of the Army’s only Pacific airborne brigade with the ability to rapidly deploy worldwide and are trained to conduct military operations in austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

