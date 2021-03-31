‘1 Geronimo’ paratroopers conduct forced-entry ops JBER

Army Spc. Wimer Angulo, a paratrooper with Delaware Company, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, recovers his T-11 advanced tactical parachute systems during a simulated forced-entry parachute assault at Malemute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 31, 2021. The Soldiers are part of the Army’s only Pacific airborne brigade with the ability to rapidly deploy worldwide and are trained to conduct military operations in austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

