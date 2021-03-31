Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘1 Geronimo’ paratroopers conduct forced-entry ops JBER [Image 11 of 18]

    ‘1 Geronimo’ paratroopers conduct forced-entry ops JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Army Spc. Wimer Angulo, a paratrooper with Delaware Company, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, recovers his T-11 advanced tactical parachute systems during a simulated forced-entry parachute assault at Malemute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 31, 2021. The Soldiers are part of the Army’s only Pacific airborne brigade with the ability to rapidly deploy worldwide and are trained to conduct military operations in austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 20:49
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘1 Geronimo’ paratroopers conduct forced-entry ops JBER [Image 18 of 18], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    LR
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    AFWN

